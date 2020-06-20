Video Editor: Vivek GuptaThe nation paid tribute as the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the violent clashes with Chinese troops along the LAC in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on 15 June, were laid to rest in their respective hometowns.Thousands gathered at Late Colonel Santosh Babu’s residence in Telangana’s Suryapet to pay their respects as a Guard of Honour was given to the late Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment.Late Havildar K Palani’s last rites were performed with full military honours, at his native village in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu on Friday.Late Havaldar Bipul Rai was laid to rest at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and a Guard of Honour was given to him. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief at his death and paid his tributes.Late Sepoy Chandrakant Pradhan was laid to rest at his residence in Odisha’s Kandhamal and Late Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren in his hometown Mayurbhanj, with full military honours. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his tributes and saluted when their coffins arrived in capital Bhuvaneshwar. Patnaik also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for families of the soldiersThe wreath-laying ceremony of Late Havildar Sunil Kumar was performed at the Patna Airport. Among others, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were present at the ceremony to offer their tributes.Hundreds in West Bengal's Birbhum paid their tributes to Late Sepoy Rajesh Orang. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation and a job to a member of his family.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid his tributes to Late Sepoy Chandan Kumar, Late Sepoy Aman kumar, Late Sepoy Kundan Kumar and Late Sepoy Jai Kishore, when their bodies were brought to capital Patna. The were given a Guard of Honour.Late Naib Subedar Mandip Singh’s and Late Naib Subedar Satnam Singh’s last rites were performed with full military honours at their hometowns in Punjab’s Patiala and Gurdaspur respectively.Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh paid his tributes to Late Sepoy Gurbinder, Late Sepoy Gurtej and Late Sepoy Ankush, when their bodies were brought to Chandigarh airport.Late Sepoy Ganesh Ram was laid to rest with full military honour at his residence in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel carried his coffin and paid him last recpect when his body arrived at capital Raipur.Hundrends attended the funerals of Late Sepoy Ganesh Hansda and Late Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha at their native villages in Jharkhand’s East Singbhum and Sahibganj respectively, as Guard of Honour was given to the martyrs. Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled their deaths.Late Naik Deepak Kumar was laid to rest at his native place in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, with full military honour. Hundreds attended the ceremony to pay their tribute. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.