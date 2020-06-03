Video Producer: Srishti TyagiVideo Editor: Deepthi RamdasLadakh is no stranger to conflict, whether it was the fight to save Leh in 1948, the war with China in 1962, the Siachen Glacier or the Kargil War in 1999. And now, as Indian Army and Chinese PLA soldiers face off again, along the Line of Actual Control, The Quint brings to you the voices, views and concerns of the Ladakhis on the India-China row.China and India, two nuclear-armed powers with a combined population of 2.7 billion, have been gathering thousands of troops at a disputed border in a remote area of the Himalayas. This comes amid India building up its reserves and deploying troops and equipment, against the Chinese army on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).China’s Ladakh Incursion: Is It All About the PLA & Coronavirus? The latest tensions along the 3,488 kilometer (2,167 miles) undemarcated border come at a time of growing Chinese assertiveness in matters of sovereignty and as India grapples with a worsening coronavirus outbreak and an economy in crisis.'My Heart Pains'“I am a common person, an Indian citizen. My heart wretches, it pains and I am worried and sometimes have sleepless nights thinking, hearing about what I am seeing at the borders.”Stanzin Kunzang, NGO WorkerFareeha Yusuf is from Shey village in the Leh district of Ladakh and is a trainer with Ladakh Ecological Development Group. She says that there is no response from the local administration about the situation prevailing at the border and the area is in panic situation. "The local administration should clarify what the situation is right now,” she adds.'Locals Will Be Impacted a Lot'“There shouldn’t be any war. The diplomats should talk about what is actually happening at the border. If we choose war, it will be a bad situation for both India and China. Local people will suffer. In the middle of COVID-19, if we face a war, it will be disastrous.”Asma Yusuf, Resident, LadakhDechen, who is an environmentalist in Leh, requests world leaders to come on the table and sort out the situation with discussions. “Both the countries say that they don't want any war but thousands of troops are being sent to the border every day. I would like to request the local administration that we should go for a dialogue instead of war.”'We Are With the Indian Army'“Amid the tension on the border between India and China, we Ladakhis have always been with the Indian Army and will continue to support them,” adds Dechen.Chinese Forces Move Up To North Of India Along LAC: Mike Pompeo We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.