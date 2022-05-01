ADVERTISEMENT

If Courts, Police, and Sarkar Ensure Rule of Law, Hate Sansads Will Not Prevail

Yeh Jo India Hai Na…here, all it takes to tackle hate is ensuring the rule of law.

Rohit Khanna
Published
News Videos
1 min read

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Yeh Jo India Hai Na...here, a Hate ki Mahapanchayat did not happen in Roorkee on 26 April. Repeat offenders like Anand Swaroop and Sindhu Sagar were not allowed to make hate speeches. Instead, they were detained.

Other hate mongers like Yati Narsinghanand, Swami Prabodhanand Giri, and Parmanand Maharaj did not even show up. This time, the Uttarakhand Police did not stand by and watch. They did not allow a repeat of the December 2021 Haridwar Hate 'Sansad'. India's Supreme Court too was not silent. It spoke up. It ordered Uttarakhand's top officials to act.

SC ORDERED UTTARAKHAND OFFICIALS TO ACT

Taking note of the assurance given by the Uttarakhand government that no untoward statement would be made during the event, a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said, "We will hold the chief secretary, home secretary, IG concerned responsible if any untoward situation happens despite your assurance. We are putting it on record."

And so, Uttarakhand's Dada Jalalpur village, which saw communal violence just days ago around Hanuman Jayanti, stayed peaceful on 26 April.

And that is all it takes to tackle hate – ensuring the rule of law. Yeh Jo India Hai Na...here, when our courts, our sarkar, and our police do their jobs, hate stands no chance.

