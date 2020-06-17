Former Diplomat and China Affairs Expert, TCA Rangachari spoke with The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia on the violent clashes at Galwan valley in Ladakh that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers.The former diplomat analysed China's border policies and the current tension at the border. Rangachari as a diplomat has lived in Beijing, Hong Kong and Islamabad.He said that if China captures more of India's land, then there will be no scope for negotiations.“If China keeps on extending the seige, there might come a time when there will be nothing left to talk,” he said. “As far as the past 48 hours are concerned, it is sad, thoughtful and worrying,” he added.India-China Border Dispute: Key Developments Since Galwan Face-Off“China's strategy for the past few years has been that if they are physically present in an area and it exists on their map, they seize it,” Rangachari said.He said that the matter can be resolved only if China assumes the position that it was at before 5 May.“First option is that we remain adamant on our position, more clashes might happen and the situation might escalate further. Secondly, it's in neither of the country's favour to go to war,” he said.Rangachari said that while trust is important between two nations, it’s highly unlikely that India ended up ‘over-trusting’ China.“If China does not budge, then how will India get the territory back without a war? It is not going to happen only via dialogue,” Rangachari said.How Chinese Media Downplayed the Deadly Galwan Valley Clashes We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.