Hyd Residents Pick up Pieces As Floods Wash Away Life Earnings 

“Until 8:30 am everything was normal. But around 9:30 am, water started coming in. We were not informed by any officials that water will be released. There were only some announcements in the news that water will be released. Water had come up to 5.5 feet in this part,” said Ather.

However, his neighbour said there was a warning but the water flow was unprecedented. “Some policemen from the area had come here, but they were not certain whether water will be released. They said casually, so we removed whatever we could take from our houses. But didn’t expect so much of water will come. The flow of water started around 6 am and by 8-9 am, there was heavy flow. At that point, we had to leave our belongings and flee,” said Mohammad Imran.

At least 50 people lost their lives and more than Rs 5,000 crore worth of property was lost in the floods, according to the state. Many residents in the area have to rebuild their lives all over again.