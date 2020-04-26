Video Editor: Varun SharmaVideo Producer: Shohini BoseGraphics: Aroop MishraTotal number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has crossed 6,000, making it the most affected state in India. State’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope, in his Facebook live, indicated that there could be a huge spike in cases in the state between 30 April and 15 May. But is the state government prepared to fight it?Before we speak about Maharashtra, let’s see the situation in Mumbai, specifically. Mumbai has more than 3,000 positive cases and is the worst affected in the state. According to the BMC, certain private and government hospitals have been dedicated to treat COVID-19 cases.Here’s how these hospitals are prepared to fight COVID-19:According to BMC, apart from hospitals dedicated to treat COVID-19 cases, 11,000 wards, including 10,000 hotel rooms have been arranged. Mumbai has seen a huge number of asymptomatic cases. BMC has arranged these 11,000 isolation wards for asymptomatic patients so that dedicated hospitals can cater to positive cases.Is Mumbai Prepared to Tackle Huge Spike In Cases?As per data, hospitals dedicated to treat COVID-19 cases has 2,038 beds for close to 1 lakh people. COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in Mumbai's slums and curbing spread of the virus in slums is still a big challenge for BMC, which is now planning to:Arrange 30,000 isolation beds andDouble the number of ventilators by 30 AprilData shows that currently the Maharashtra government or BMC aren’t really prepared to fight the huge spike in cases expected in May.What’s The Scenario In Maharashtra?Now if we talk about the rest of Maharashtra, the state has more than 6,000 cases, but if we take out the cases in Mumbai, then that leaves out almost 35% of the cases from the rest of Maharashtra. According to the state govt:If the ventilators of private hospitals that have an alliances with the state government under the Mahatma Jotirao Phule Health Mission are added, then the number of ventilators in the state is around 3,000.After Mumbai, Pune with over 700 cases, is the most affected city in Maharashtra, followed by Thane and Nagpur. 10 districts of Maharashtra are devoid of any cases so far. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)