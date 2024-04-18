ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How Well Do You Know Your Voting Rights?

The Quint took to the streets to test Delhi's knowledge on voting rights.

Divya Uppal
Published
News Videos
1 min read
Camera :Ribhu Chatterjee

Video Editor: Nitin Bisht

Senior Editor: Zijah Sherwani

As election fever sweeps through Delhi, The Quint took to the streets to test the city's knowledge on voting rights. We quizzed people on everything from selfie-taking in the polling booth to voting while being COVID positive.

Curious if you can jam out with your headphones while voting? Wondering about voting procedures for NRIs? We've got you covered!

Remember, every vote counts, so let's make sure yours does too this election season.

Topics:  Elections   Voting   Lok Sabha Elections 

