How Well Are UP & Bihar Prepared to Fight COVID-19? Reality Check

After registering its first coronavirus positive case on 30 January, India's tally reached 100 on 14 March, WHO chief in his press conference clearly said there is only one way to fight this pandemic and that is through rigorous testing. Through which people can be identified and isolated, and the spread can be controlled.

According to a report by IndiaSpend, states that conducted more tests registered more cases and are better prepared to fight COVID-19. Three out of the top five states that conducted most tests are from south India.