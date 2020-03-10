Shop Destroyed, Home Burnt: The Economic Fallout of Delhi Violence

As mass-scale violence and arson took over the streets of northeast Delhi on 24 February, 22-year-old Shafia called the landlord of her cosmetics shop in Gokulpuri to know if her establishment was intact. Living at the centre of unrest in Maujpur, she was somewhat relieved to know that her two-month-old venture was left untouched.

The next morning, when she called again to ask if the tension was on the wane, her landlord told her what she had been dreading for two days. “The shutter of your shop was broken in the morning and it has been ransacked,” she was informed.

Having invested over five lakhs from her ailing father’s savings, Shafia rushed to the shop with her mother, only to find her dream enterprise in shatters.