Why I Want to Be an MLA: A Lesson from K’taka & Rajasthan Crisis
After high-class treatment to MLAs in Karnataka & Rajasthan, I have decided that my life’s goal is to become an MLA.
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
The current political scenario in Rajasthan has made me all the more determined.
After seeing all the high-class treatment meted out to MLAs, I have decided that my life’s only goal is to become an MLA.
MLAs have an air of superiority. They live like hot-shot businessmen. Add to it, regular getaways to high-profile resorts and hotels. Get it?
I have even thought that my election symbol will be 'chuna'. It tastes best with paan and even when you deal with people.
I have even thought of hashtags for my campaign.
#MLA_UP_FOR_A_BARGAIN
#MLA_ON_SALE
Come on, don’t misunderstand me. I am not doing this for myself but for the sake of this nation. It is a service to my nation. All of us together make this country. So, if we are fine, the country is fine too.
Tell me one thing... If you don’t get a job then you’ll complain about the increase in unemployment in the country, which in turn disgraces whom? The country, of course.
Similarly, if I don’t become an MLA what will people say? Therefore, I have already decided. I will lead an ordinary but happy life.
I am not interested in becoming a Member of Parliament. I just want to become an MLA! That too, for my entire life.
So, let me explain the mathematics of how to become an MLA in masterji’s style. Watch the video to know how to become a good MLA.
