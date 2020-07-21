Why I Want to Be an MLA: A Lesson from K’taka & Rajasthan Crisis

The current political scenario in Rajasthan has made me all the more determined.

After seeing all the high-class treatment meted out to MLAs, I have decided that my life’s only goal is to become an MLA.

MLAs have an air of superiority. They live like hot-shot businessmen. Add to it, regular getaways to high-profile resorts and hotels. Get it?

I have even thought that my election symbol will be 'chuna'. It tastes best with paan and even when you deal with people.

I have even thought of hashtags for my campaign.

#MLA_UP_FOR_A_BARGAIN

#MLA_ON_SALE