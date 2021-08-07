Indian Women Win Medals Daily, Surviving Violence & Abuse

Next, lets drop all talk about medals, and talk about Gangrape - a 9-year-old Dalit girl from Delhi just a few days ago allegedly gang-raped and killed, her body forcibly cremated. In September 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped in Hathras, UP. She died two weeks later. In January 2018, 8-year-old Asifa was abducted, gang-raped, and murdered near Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir. The Unnao gang-rape case, June 2017, where even the survivor’s father was murdered in judicial custody - the list is endless.

These are not only cases of extreme sexual violence and murder, in each of these cases, but there’s also the stench of the police or administration or local community or local politicians or all of them, colluding to cover up the crime. Meaning, not only are these crimes committed, but those whom the victims, the survivors, and their families, would look towards for justice - in case after case, they let them down.