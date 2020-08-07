How Crucial Is Tech in a Post-COVID World? Nandan Nilekani Answers
From the potential of technology to the use of hybrid models across all sectors, watch Nilekani address key issues.
“We need to transform the whole country into a single market,” says co-founder of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, who referred to the phenomenon as “Internal Globalisation” when asked about the expectations from a post-COVID world for IT and businesses, in an exclusive interview to The Quint’s Sanjay Pugalia.
From the potential of technology to the use of hybrid models across all sectors, he spoke on a wide range of topics.
What is the condition of businesses right now?
The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic effect on business. Digital businesses will continue to thrive, but physical labour organisations will struggle. There will be a rise in unemployment and our GDP will take a hit.
How has the pandemic impacted technology?
There is a higher dependence on technology because of the pandemic. The practice of ‘work-from-home’ also came into play. Technology is being used in ways which we couldn’t even imagine. Even the Supreme court is hearing cases online.
How will banks reach those individuals who do not own a phone?
Everyone has an Aadhar card, but not a phone. Here customer care services of grocery stores can help. Even the DBT (Data Build Tool) model can work in India. But the question here is how will everyone get loan benefits? Open Credit Enablement Networks (OCEN) can be helpful where business data is used to grant loans.
What is Internal Globalisation?
Internal Globalisation is essential in India, which has stopped. India is a continent in itself. Here, we should aim to transform it into a single market.
What role does digital technology play in the health sector?
Technology plays a huge role in the health sector. Because of Ayushman Bharat, treatment anywhere in India is now possible. Just like that, health records should be accessible across the nation. The National Health Authority can make this happen.
