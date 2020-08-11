How Does Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Return Impact India-Lanka Ties?  

Born to a family of politicians, Mahinda become the youngest Sri Lankan parliamentarian in 1970 – at the age of 24.

He received a law degree from Colombo law college in 1974. After losing his seat in 1977, he focused on his career as a lawyer, and appeared in the Sinhalese film Nomiyena Minisun in 1994.

He re-entered parliament in 1989 and there was no looking back. He has completed 50 years of parliamentary politics.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was elected prime minister in 2004, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and elected President in 2005 and 2010.