How Arnab & Kangana Have Re-Scripted The ABCD Of News

F – is for fake news. Lies deliberately dressed up as fact, lies intentionally dressed up as news – pedalled not just by individuals but systematically and carefully manufactured by some media organizations. F..A..K..E… is the new vulgar four-letter word in our lives, that’s not being beeped out.

And another 4-letter word with F is fact. But again, some journalists today, may ask you, 'fact, what’s that'?