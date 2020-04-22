How a Manufacturing Factory Re-opened Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Video Producer: Hera Khan
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, as industrial work suffers due to a nationwide lockdown, Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd, a packaging film supplier to the pharma and food industry in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, has re-opened the factory after seeking permission. The company is taking a number of steps to protect its employees.
Manufacturer Ajay Jhaveri says that they shut down the factory for a few days after the lockdown was announced on 25 March. But they spoke to customers about their requirements for the next three to six weeks and learnt the guidelines to open the factory during the COVID-19 lockdown from local authorities.
The manufacturer also claims that they have followed all the necessary rules to ensure protection from COVID-19.
Some of the steps the factory has taken are:
- Not more than 20 people in a 40-seater bus
- Sanitisation of buses after every trip
- Every employee is supposed to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
- Employees' temperature is checked and they are made to pass through a sanitisation chamber whenever they enter the factory.
- Arrangements for washing hands and hand-sanitisation have been made at various places in the factory
