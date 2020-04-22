How a Manufacturing Factory Re-opened Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, as industrial work suffers due to a nationwide lockdown, Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd, a packaging film supplier to the pharma and food industry in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, has re-opened the factory after seeking permission. The company is taking a number of steps to protect its employees.

Manufacturer Ajay Jhaveri says that they shut down the factory for a few days after the lockdown was announced on 25 March. But they spoke to customers about their requirements for the next three to six weeks and learnt the guidelines to open the factory during the COVID-19 lockdown from local authorities.