How a Barabanki Village Is Kept Deprived of Roads, Electricity, and Hospitals
Parsawal, a village that is just 90 kilometres from Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, has no access to roads.
"My life is limited to my home. How do I travel if there are no roads?" asked 80-year-old Nandrani, a resident of Barabanki's Parsawal village, which stands as a living proof of negligence in India, even after 75 years of Independence.
Parsawal, a village that is just 90 kilometres from Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, is deprived of basic amenities. It has no access to roads, and villagers have to cross river Ghaghara on a boat to reach the nearby village to fulfil the basic needs of health and education.
Apart from the absence of roads, schools, and hospitals, the village also does not have electricity.
Villagers say they have to travel to neighbouring villages for medicines, hospital services, and other essentials, which takes them one whole day to travel back and forth.
There are no schools for children here, leaving them with no choice but to roam around idly. In an emergency, we can't go anywhere because we don't have roads.Arjun, Resident
The village hasn't found a place in the agendas of local representatives. Villagers complain that no politician ever visits them to address the problems they are facing.
