Here’s How 2 Couples Protested Against CAA on Their Weddings!
As protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continue to rage on, people have come up with innovative ways of expressing their dissent. In another such instance, couples are now using their weddings as a platform to protest against CAA and NRC. At their wedding ceremonies, these couples also expressed solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, who were at the receiving end of police excesses.
Here’s how two of the couples protested against CAA and NRC on their wedding day.
Amina Zakia, a postgraduate student from Jamia Millia Islamia, and Nadeem Akhtar, a PhD student stood with placards condemning the citizenship law at their wedding ceremony in Delhi.
Amina's parents who teach at Jamia Millia Islamia and her siblings, all alumni of Jamia, stood alongside the couple.
Another couple, Sudev, an IT professional and his wife Hyma, also chose their wedding to speak out against CAA. At their wedding ceremony in Kerala, the two held placards condemning CAA and NRC while also raising slogans.
“NRC and CAA are totally against our secularism and our Constitution. My brother is a student of Jamia and I know about the protests there and the police action that followed. So I thought it is a good opportunity to show our protest against CAA on our wedding day. We are both against NRC and decided to do something against it. We will continue our protest against CAA and NRC.”Sudev, IT Professional
