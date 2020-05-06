Video Editor: Prashant ChauhanPatience is wearing thin for several daily wage migrant labourers who are stranded in a different land due to the nationwide lockdown that has extended for over a month. Despite relief trains being announced by the central government to transport them back home, the labourers have been anxious about ticket prices, procuring medical certificates and registration.Demonstrations, acts of violence and more have been a harrowing reminder of the state of minds of these labourers.Surat, GujaratChaos ensued in Surat, Gujarat, on Monday, 4 May, as a huge crowd of migrant workers, desperate to go home, pelted stones at the police in Kadodara area, following which the cops fired tear gas shells.Agitated Migrants Pelt Stones at Police in Surat, Get Tear-GassedTirupur, Tamil NaduIn Tirupur, stranded labourers from different parts of the country gathered in large numbers near the railway station to chant slogans demanding transport to go back home.Guna, Madhya PradeshA viral image showed a couple having a meal inside a public toilet. Congress alleged that the family was quarantined in the toilet which the administration denied. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)