Hathras Rape or Sushant Death, Police is Loyal to ‘Bigg Boss’

And let's be clear, political parties from right, left and centre, from national parties to regional parties, prefer and cultivate this Bigg Boss relationship with the police and the bureaucracy and unfortunately, more and more cops and babus seem willing to be compromised.

In the Sushant case too, many have called out Mumbai Police and Patna Police for batting for their respective state governments.

And the CBI too. Often the last resort for those seeking impartial investigation, from the Sushant case to the Hathras case, was itself described by the Supreme Court in 2013 as a 'caged parrot', referring to its inability to function without political interference.