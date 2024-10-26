Has Article 370 Abrogation Ended Terror Attacks in J&K? | Janab Aise Kaise

It has been over 5 years since the Government of India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, that granted special rights to Jammu and Kashmir. As per the government, the move was aimed at "curbing terrorism" in the border state.

Even last year, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Parliament that "not even a stone has been pelted in J&K" since abrogation of Article 370. But the government's own data is not in agreement with the HM's statement.

Since 2019, at least 271 security personnel and 191 civilians have been killed in the state, as per the data. But the HM claims there has been no bloodshed in the state, so Quint Hindi's Shadab Moizee asks, 'Janab, Aise Kaise?'