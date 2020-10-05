Why Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Joining JD(U) Is Raising Eyebrows

This is not the first time that a top cop has joined politics or contested elections. Almost every political party has a leader who is a former police official or a judge. And the duration between their retirement and joining politics isn't much.

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Journey from SC To RS

On 9 November, he presided over the bench that passed the historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute. He retired from his post on 17 November. On 19 March 2020, he took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Former IPS officer Sunil Kumar's Journey from Khakhi To Khadi

Within a month of retiring from the post of Director-General of the Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation, Kumar joined the JD(U). He retired on 31 July and officially joined the JD(U) on 29 August.