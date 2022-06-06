'Won’t Quit on Myself': Gujarat Woman Opens Up on Decision to Marry Herself

“Ever since I was a little kid, I would make vows to myself. So that is what I will be doing in this marriage,” says Kshama Bindu, a 24-year-old digital creator from Vadodara in Gujarat, who is set to become the first in India to marry herself.

Speaking to The Quint, Bindu said that she will promise to never let go of her own hand or quit on herself. The idea stemmed from a Netflix show where she heard a dialogue that said, "I want to be a bride but not a wife."