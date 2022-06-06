'Won’t Quit on Myself': Gujarat Woman Opens Up on Decision to Marry Herself
The wedding is not the only thing defying societal norms – her choice of clothing does as well. Watch her interview.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I would make vows to myself. So that is what I will be doing in this marriage,” says Kshama Bindu, a 24-year-old digital creator from Vadodara in Gujarat, who is set to become the first in India to marry herself.
Speaking to The Quint, Bindu said that she will promise to never let go of her own hand or quit on herself. The idea stemmed from a Netflix show where she heard a dialogue that said, "I want to be a bride but not a wife."
‘Wedding Scheduled for 11 June’
It was then that she started researching the concept of sologamy. Right at the outset, she knew that it was exactly what she wanted. While doing her research, Bindu learned that there have been women in the US, UK, and Brazil who had married themselves. However, she is probably the first in India to do so.
Now, after a few months of planning, Bindu says that she will be inviting only a few close people to her wedding.
The wedding is not the only thing defying societal norms. Her choice of clothing is, too. Bindu, who identifies as gender-fluid, says;
Because I am bigender, I will be wearing a dhoti-kurta that I bought from the men’s section on my Mehendi, a yellow saree on my Haldi, and a lehenga on my wedding day.Kshama Bindu
The wedding will be conducted keeping Hindu traditions in mind. Further, she will be decorating her Activa scooter with a board that says ‘Just married myself’ and ride around Vadodara.
How Did Her Family and Friends Respond?
Bindu said that it took her a few hours to explain her plans to her parents but they came around soon. “They accepted it in some time as they knew I had always been a rebel," she told The Quint.
However, some of her friends questioned her decision when she broke the news to them.
"My friends asked me to take some time… because I might change my mind. But I told them that I had already taken 2-3 months to think about it and now I think that I am ready," she said.
Eventually, her friends accepted her decision and are now supporting her through it.
And the wedding isn't all. If time permits, Bindu also has a solo trip to Goa planned for after.
