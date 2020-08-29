Guilty or Not, Rhea Doesn’t Deserve Rape Threats, Abuse

Rhea Ckaraborty in a recent interview said that her 'aukat' (stature) is that she loves Sushant Singh Rajput. To know why she made that remark, we need to know how the case has unfolded so far.

Let's give you a quick recap – not of the case so far, but of the misogyny and patriarchal assault that followed. Yes, if there's foul play involved in Sushant's death then he should get justice but not by strengthening misogynistic and patriarchal mindsets.