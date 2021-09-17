Lives Are Lost Every Year: Residents of Flood-Hit Gorakhpur Urge CM Yogi to Help

'Our homes have been washed away, crops damaged, livestock affected, and we are extremely distressed.'

Residents of Shergarh village in Gorakhpur – Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's former constituency and stronghold – face the fury of floods every year.

Every year, they see their homes go under water, their crops ruined, their livelihoods affected. Every year, netas and babus visit their village and offer basic relief. But, there is no permanent respite.