Govt Ups the Ante, But Protesters Across India March On
Several protestors were detained on Thursday, 19 December, as they headed out to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act despite Section 144 being imposed in many areas across India. Some 1,200 people were detained in the Red Fort area by Delhi Police.
Earlier in the day, one person died in Lucknow of firearm injury after unrest erupted in several places across Uttar Pradesh. Two people were also reported dead in violence in Karnataka's Mangaluru.
People were seen pelting stones during protests against CAA in the Shah-E-Alam area of Ahmedabad on Thursday, which led to at least five police officers getting injured.
Scores of protesters, including those of Left parties and students of University of Hyderabad, were taken into preventive custody in Hyderabad when they tried to hold protest rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident of attack on a group of people protesting against the Citizenship Act in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, police said.
Despite the unrest, the country witnessed several protests across most of the states with hundreds of protestors gathering to slam the CAA.