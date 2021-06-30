Goa Club Tito's Deal Not Sealed Yet, Owner Says He May Reconsider

Video Producer: Zijah Sherwani Video Editor: Purnendu Preetam

Club Tito’s is Goa’s, and possibly India’s, oldest nightclub that started attracting domestic and international tourists from the early 1970s. At a time when the rest of India was yet to be exposed to this ‘western culture’, the hospitable Goa had become a safe haven for hippies and fatigued souls from across the world who felt welcomed with open arms to this place.

A couple of decades later, even as Indian tourists started discovering this place that was unlike the rest of India, it was Club Tito’s that perhaps served as an entry point into this Utopian world.

That’s the thing about Utopia, though. It ends abruptly, giving a harsh reality check to the dreamer. Club Tito’s finds itself in a similar space right now. After about 50 years of being in operation, the iconic nightclub is on the verge of being sold off for good.

Tito's owner Ricardo D'Souza spoke with The Quint on selling the iconic club, the harassment, and the corruption he faced over the years.