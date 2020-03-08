Gaumutra & Gobar: Ministers’ Bizarre Solutions for Coronavirus
From gaumutra (cow urine), gobar (cow dung), mental health to pointing fingers at fellow politicians amid rising cases of Coronavirus in India, our political leaders have offered some bizarre solutions to contain the spread of the viral infection.
Cow Dung Can Cure Coronavirus: Assam MLA
While the world is still frantically waiting for a cure for the deadly novel coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives globally, BJP MLA from Assam, Suman Haripriya, on 2 March said in the state Assembly that the remedy may be gaumutra (cow urine) and gobar (cow dung). She claimed that cow urine and cow dung are helpful in curing deadly diseases like cancer.
No Mental Illness = No Coronavirus: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a Yoga event in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on 1 March, said that life-threatening health issues like heart attack, liver complications, kidney failure and coronavirus can be avoided if a person overcomes mental stress.
