Gaumutra & Gobar: Ministers’ Bizarre Solutions for Coronavirus

From gaumutra (cow urine), gobar (cow dung), mental health to pointing fingers at fellow politicians amid rising cases of Coronavirus in India, our political leaders have offered some bizarre solutions to contain the spread of the viral infection.

Cow Dung Can Cure Coronavirus: Assam MLA

While the world is still frantically waiting for a cure for the deadly novel coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives globally, BJP MLA from Assam, Suman Haripriya, on 2 March said in the state Assembly that the remedy may be gaumutra (cow urine) and gobar (cow dung). She claimed that cow urine and cow dung are helpful in curing deadly diseases like cancer.

“The saints performed havans by using cow dung and urine. This purified the air in the 5-km radius. We should try this and it will be effective against coronavirus.”
Suman Haripriya, Assam BJP MLA

No Mental Illness = No Coronavirus: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a Yoga event in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on 1 March, said that life-threatening health issues like heart attack, liver complications, kidney failure and coronavirus can be avoided if a person overcomes mental stress.

“If a person can be free from mental and physical illnesses, he will neither suffer from high blood pressure, nor have a kidney failure, liver complications or coronavirus.”
Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

