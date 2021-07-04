Fulfilled My Objective of Damaging Nitish Kumar’s JD(U): Chirag Paswan

Recently, an inter-party tussle for power has brought Lok Janshakti Party’s chief, Chirag Paswan, to the fore. Five out of six LJP MPs in the Lok Sabha have rebelled against the party chief, sacking him as the head of the parliamentary party.

The coup has been led by Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras though there are also allegations that this has been done at the behest of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.