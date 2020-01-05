From Didigiri to Sloganbazi: The Many Shades of Mighty Mamata

Mamata Banerjee, aka ‘Didi’, turns a year younger. The ‘Bangali’ leader’s career, which spans over three decades, is certainly as interesting as her feisty disposition. Whether it’s her hilarious speeches, or witty sloganbazi – Mamata does it all.

Whether you are a Bengali or not, whether you are a Didi supporter or not, we bet you cannot just ignore her.

On Didi's birthday, we chronicle the myriad shades of the West Bengal CM.