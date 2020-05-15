Video Editor: Prashant ChauhanAs the country is under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, thousands of flamingos have shown up in Mumbai, turning the city pink.Reportedly, this year the number of flamingos is way more than that in the previous years. Many attributed it to humans staying indoors.Not just this...Hundreds of Olive Ridley turtles also made their way to the sea after hatching from their eggs buried in the sand at Odisha’s Rushikulya beach.The sight has left spectators awestruck!While humans stay indoors to save themselves from the deadly coronavirus, it looks like nature is recuperating. Check out the video!