Spend ₹3 Lakh to Save ₹30,000? New Govt Employee Schemes, Decoded

An employee opting for this scheme will have to buy goods and services with that money worth three times the LTC fare, before 31 March 2021. The money is to be spent on goods with GST of 12 percent or higher – like TV, refrigerator, etc.

For example, consider I am a government employee entitled to an LTC of say Rs 1 Lakh and I fall in the 30 percent tax slab, according to my income. The tax on my LTC, according to 30 percent, is Rs 30,000. What choices do I have?

I produce tickets of my travel to claim it as a tax-free allowance. If I don't travel and can't produce a ticket, I will have to pay Rs 30,000 in taxes.

If I don't want to pay those 30,000 in taxes, I will have to spend three times of Rs 1 lakh, that is Rs 3 lakh on purchasing things with GST 12 percent or higher and can produce the bills to claim so. Only digital payments will be allowed and employees will have to provide the GST invoice.

Moral of the story? In order to save tax on the LTC, if you are not able to travel anywhere due to the COVID situation, you have to spend thrice the amount.

Also, this scheme is okay for people who have that kind of savings to spend on, before festivals. But, considering that this year has been a dampener because of pay cuts, you never know! And, add to it the possibility of employees generating fake invoices.