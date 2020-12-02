Farmers’ Protest | Here’s Why the Government Is Facing the Wrath
Why are talks between the farmers and the government inconclusive? Can the government come up with a middle path?
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
On 1 December, representatives of protesting farmers' groups held a meeting with the Agriculture Ministry officials at the Vigyan Bhawan in which several Union Ministers, including Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, were present.
The over three-hour-long dialogue between a group of more than 32 farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive. A fourth round of talks between the agitating farmers and the government is now expected to be held on 3 December.
What Unfolded at the Meeting?
- Union Ministers conveyed to the farmers the benefits of the three recently passed farm laws.
- The farmers’ representatives termed the laws as contrary to their interests
- Agriculture Minister Tomar proposed to set up an expert committee to discuss the issues of farmers, so that they can be resolved by mutual consent
- The farmers’ representatives rejected the government’s proposal to constitute a committee, maintaining that all the delegates will go through further discussions to resolve the matter
Canada Raises Concern, India Says, ‘Internal Matter’
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out on the protests by farmers in India. In a video put out to wish Canadian citizens, particularly those belonging to Sikhism, on the occasion of Gurupurab, Trudeau said:
“I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. We know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the importance of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together.”
Responding to Trudeau’s remarks, India’s External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said:
“We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes.”
Concerns of the Farmers
The farmers maintained that the meeting with the government should have taken place before passing the Bills. The farmers’ representatives have insisted that the government must hold talks with farmers from all states. Their primary concerns are:
- What happens if there’s a conflict between farmers and corporates? Who resolves the conflict?
- Why is commission on agricultural costs and prices not granted Constitutional status?
- Why is MSP not legally recognised?
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.