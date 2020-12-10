Is BJP Seeking Help From Sharad Pawar to Solve the Farmers’ Issue?
If Sharad Pawar solves the farmers’ issue, would it impact Maharashtra politics?
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam/Abhishek Sharma
Video Producer: Hera Khan
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, a colossal leader, has his name often heard due to his strong political network and popularity 'across party lines'.
Perhaps this is why Sharad Pawar is still in power after coalition with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. In the same diplomatic manner, he also keeps in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Left leaders, who hold two different political ideologies.
Pawar on Wednesday, 9 December, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar, a sub-district in Pune, Maharashtra.
However, according to sources, the meeting between the two was a political and strategical one.
So, the question now arises, with a raging farmers' movement in the country, whether Pawar's help is being sought by the ruling BJP at present.
However, the bigger question is will the NCP chief, who has himself been the agricultural minister in the past, support the saffron party.
Meanwhile, farmers have urged the government to repeal the legislation and refused to end the protests, and this has become a huge challenge for the Modi government.
Pawar’s party is one among many Opposition parties who have backed the farmers’ agitation against the newly-passed farm laws in September, and extended their support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December, which was organised by the farmers asking the Modi government to repeal the three laws.
Another question that arises is: How will supporting the BJP, benefit Sharad Pawar?
And if Pawar is able to solve the farmers' issue, would it impact Maharashtra politics?
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.