How ‘Love Jihad’ Laws Undermine Women’s Agency, Violate Article 21

Professor Faizan Mustafa, the vice-chancellor of NALSAR university and reputed constitutional law expert, had strong words for Uttar Pradesh’s new ordinance and other proposed state-level laws that are meant to deal with the supposed threat of ‘love jihad’ under the guise of anti-conversion provisions.

“We are trying to once again propagate something which does not exist, it is an entirely false narrative,” he said, explaining how the idea of ‘love jihad’ is a resurrection of scaremongering over inter-faith marriages that was first seen back in the 1920s, but for which even the current BJP government at the Centre admits there is neither a definition nor evidence.