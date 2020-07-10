‘Expose Those Who Shielded Vikas Dubey’: Kin of 8 Killed UP Cops
“We will be satisfied when those who shielded these gangsters are exposed,” said brother of Slain DSP Devendra.
"Vikas Dubey is not responsible for Devendra's death. Despite senior officers not listening and political leaders pressurising, he performed his duty,” said the brother of DSP Devendra Mishra.
Dubey was killed in an encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, said Inspector General, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal, reported news agency PTI.
Kamalkanth Dubey, brother of late DSP Devendra Mishra, said:
“We will be satisfied when those who help and shelter these gangsters are exposed... They wanted to scare all the honest police officers because of which they mutilated his dead body. Should we let this nexus grow?”
Nandini, sister of late Rahul, another policeman killed in the encounter, said, “Vikas Dubey’s accomplices should be nabbed and investigated.”
Kin of another killed policeman Bablu Kumar demanded that the gangster’s accomplices should also be killed, only then his family would find solace.
Dubey, the prime accused in the encounter and ambush in Kanpur that left eight cops dead, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday after almost a week-long hunt to nab him across three states. The reward for information on the history-sheeter had also been doubled to Rs 5 lakh.
A policeman injured in the encounter said killing Vikas Dubey must have given peace to the souls of the killed policemen. He also believes that this encounter will strengthen people’s faith in the police.
