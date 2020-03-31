Exodus Due to Lockdown: Man Walking From Delhi to MP Dies in Agra

After the nationwide lockdown, migrant labourers from different metropolitan cities of the country left for their homes on foot in large numbers. Among these people, 39-year-old Ranveer Singh also left for Delhi on his way to Morena in Madhya Pradesh. But before he could reach home, Singh died in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

He had left Delhi for Madhya Pradesh on Friday, 27 March.

Singh, who worked as a delivery executive in a private restaurant in Delhi, died after traveling 200 km. The father of three children was going to Madhya Pradesh on foot from Delhi. According to police, Singh fell unconscious at the Kailash turn of National Highway-2 while walking.