Eluru Mystery Illness: What Caused 450 People to be Hospitalised?

Five days since a 'mystery illness' in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, sent nearly 450 people to the hospitals, questions about the cause of the illness continue to be investigated. From organochlorine pesticides, to the presence of heavy metals like nickel and lead, to even air and water pollution have been examined. To everyone's relief, nearly all patients have tested negative for coronavirus.

We reached out to a medical doctor on field to understand the symptoms the patients presented with, the treatment offered, and what the experts can tell us based on these factors about a possible cause.

Dr Swaroop Reddy is MD, General Medicine, Andhra Hospitals and has been treating the patients coming in from across the town.

He says most patients presented with seizures, dizziness, falling unconscious and recovering within a short span of time. Those who were serious were shifted to bigger medical facilities in Vijayawada. The doctor also said that he hasn't come across anything thing in this scale in his practice and the symptoms indicate some sort of chemical toxins. Listen in.