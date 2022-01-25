‘PM Modi Betrayed Us and His Voters’: SBSP’s OP Rajbhar on Quitting BJP Alliance

Our motive to join hands with the BJP was the demand of caste census. Last caste census was conducted in 1931. It has been 90 years. The Constitution has a provision that census should be conducted every 10 years. So we went to them for the same, BJP refused to do it. We asked for Social Justice Committee report to be published, they refused agan. They refused to waive off electricity bills of the poor, and free healthcare and education for the poor. First they agreed to these things but when the government was formed and they got the votes, then they abandoned these issues.

It happened exactly like when Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised jobs and Rs 15 lakh to poor, but didn't deliver. He betrayed us and that's why I left.