Why Punjab’s Dalit Icon & AAP’s Star Campaigner Feels Sidelined

His association with the Left party ended bitterly after leaders from the party swindled the money that was donated to him, Bant says. They also took away his party post and began sidelining him. Miffed, he began to keep to himself till he found a more viable political alternative.

In 2017, he joined the AAP, and was welcomed as its star campaigner. However his induction into the party was bittersweet when it was found that on the same event that he was honoured and welcomed, Harvinder alias Honey and Navdeep alias Appi were also extended the same honour. Both men were amongst the seven others who had held him down, and injured him to within an inch of losing his life, and left him to die. “They did not know their criminal past,” Singh tells The Quint.

The news spread fast but Bant Singh made no scene. As the leaders were apprised of their criminal past, both Honey and Appi were expelled from the party. In the only photograph one finds of AAP president Arvind Kejriwal and Dalit icon Bant Singh on AAP’s Facebook page is a meeting where Kejriwal met Bant Singh for damage control. “Arvind Kejriwal himself folded his hands and apologised to me,” Bant says calmly.