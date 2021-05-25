Arm-Twisting Vaccine Companies Won’t Get Things Done: Ajay Shah

We are in an abnormal war-like situation and a sovereign government can facilitate bulk procurement of vaccines. So, has the government shirked from its responsibilities because the problem is now too deep and catastrophic?

We should not think about shirking responsibilities. We should worry about getting things done. Imagine, if we were having this discussion in the late 2020, what would we have said: Case 1 – The Centre will make all the procurement, and it will ban the state governments and private people from doing it on their own.

Or, Case 2 – Anybody and everybody in India are welcome to carry out vaccinations with some inoculations being handled by the Union government. However, we should not put all our eggs in one basket. We are India, who has low-state capability. We are not Israel or the UK or the US. The governments of these countries did amazing work and vaccinated a large portion of their population, but that’s not who we are. Let us understand that, in India, the state capability is low.