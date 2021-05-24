‘Dream Shattered’: Owner of Gaza Bookstore Bombed By Israel

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after days of bloodshed following dozens of Israeli air strikes in Palestinian territories and Hamas militant group attacking Israeli cities.

As of 22 May 2021, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least 248 people, including 66 children and 38 women in Gaza that is home to nearly 2 million Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. According to local officials, over 95 multi-storey apartments and residential buildings have been destroyed by airstrikes.