Video Editor: Rahul SanpuiAmid all the gloom and despair over rapidly rising coronavirus cases in the country, there are a few doctors who went a step further to make the situation a little less bleak for their patients.Doctors and healthcare professionals at Guwahati's Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) organised a musical programme to uplift the mood of the admitted COVID-19 patients.MMCH is a designated COVID-19 hospital in Guwahati. It has 86 COVID-19 patients, as of 24 June.“All of you have served us really well. We want to thank you guys. Be confident in whatever you do,” an old woman told the healthcare workers.These healthcare officials have become the harbingers of hope during such a grim time with COVID-19 cases rising rapidly across the nation.Watch the video above for more. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.