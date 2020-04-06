Discussions on Corona Roadmap Post Lockdown Ongoing: Maha Home Min

Speaking to The Quint, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Maharashtra government is in continuous discussion with the prime minister and chief ministers of other states on various plans to fight the coronavirus outbreak, post the 21 days of lockdown.

Talking about the situation in Mumbai's Dharavi, he said, "Some people have been found to be coronavirus positive in Dharavi. We have seized the whole area. The health department is working there. Those who have been found positive, or those who came in contact with them have been quarantined.”