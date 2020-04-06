Discussions on Corona Roadmap Post Lockdown Ongoing: Maha Home Min
Speaking to The Quint, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Maharashtra government is in continuous discussion with the prime minister and chief ministers of other states on various plans to fight the coronavirus outbreak, post the 21 days of lockdown.
Talking about the situation in Mumbai's Dharavi, he said, "Some people have been found to be coronavirus positive in Dharavi. We have seized the whole area. The health department is working there. Those who have been found positive, or those who came in contact with them have been quarantined.”
‘Lockdown Could Be Lifted In Stages’
Regarding the end of the lockdown, Deshmukh said, "The entire situation will be reviewed before 14 April. Then the central and state governments then take a call’’
Regarding the current situation in Maharashtra amid the lockdown, he told, “We have just sealed the state borders. We have also kept the boundaries between the districts sealed. We are issuing passes for emergency. There is no restriction on the movement of grains, vegetables, grocery items, medicines, fruits etc.”
‘There Can Be A Big Financial Crisis In Future’
Regarding the impact caused by the coronavirus, Deshmukh said, "This is an unprecedented situation for us. No country had faced such a situation before. In such a situation, every state is going to face a financial crisis. All the shops are closed except shops of essential goods. Similarly, factories are also closed. A big financial crisis is going to happen in the future. The state and central governments have to be ready for this as well.”
