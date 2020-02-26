Despite Modi-Trump Bonhomie, India-US Trade Deal Remains Elusive
Donald Trump's visit to India is being viewed as a significant development. With this, the relationship between India and America has witnessed a new-high. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries has been rebranded as Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. But these are long-term dimensions.
Talking about the short-term implications, we must understand Trump’s opening remark at the press conference that was held at the end of his trip. President Trump exercised great caution with his words, but made some pertinent statements.
Trump said that he held extensive talks on the issue of Kashmir with Modi. He described Kashmir as a ‘big problem’ between India and Pakistan, which both countries need to solve. He said that if the two countries need help in resolving the issue, he was ready to step in.
Broadly speaking, Trump maintained an ‘open’ view on Pakistan. He may have taken this position because US requires Pakistan's support in dealing with the Taliban in Afghanistan.
On being asked about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and increasing hate crimes against Muslims in India, the US president said that CAA is India’s internal matter. “PM Modi is working for Islam as well as Christianity,” he said.
When asked about violence in Delhi, Trump called it India’s ‘internal matter’ and said he would ‘leave it to India’.
The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia analyses the possibility of a trade deal between the two-countries and the larger implications of Trump’s visit on India-US ties.
