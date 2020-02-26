Despite Modi-Trump Bonhomie, India-US Trade Deal Remains Elusive

Trump said that he held extensive talks on the issue of Kashmir with Modi. He described Kashmir as a ‘big problem’ between India and Pakistan, which both countries need to solve. He said that if the two countries need help in resolving the issue, he was ready to step in.

Broadly speaking, Trump maintained an ‘open’ view on Pakistan. He may have taken this position because US requires Pakistan's support in dealing with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

On being asked about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and increasing hate crimes against Muslims in India, the US president said that CAA is India’s internal matter. “PM Modi is working for Islam as well as Christianity,” he said.

When asked about violence in Delhi, Trump called it India’s ‘internal matter’ and said he would ‘leave it to India’.

The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia analyses the possibility of a trade deal between the two-countries and the larger implications of Trump’s visit on India-US ties.