Despite Being School Toppers, Why Are Women Lagging Behind Men?

As per the Centre For Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), in 2019-20, there were only 8 percent women on the board of directors of listed companies. In India, only 1.7 percent of CEOs are women.

As per World Bank data, the Female Labour Force Participation rate in 1990 was 30.27 percent, which fell to 20.8 percent in 2019. CMIE also says that only 7 percent of urban women are either employed or looking for employment.