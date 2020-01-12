Depoliticise the Police: Ex-Top Cop Julio Ribeiro on CAA Protests

Speaking about how the police should learn the art of dealing with students who have been spearheading the protests against CAA and NRC, Ribeiro highlighted the importance of communicating with them.

“You have to have that kind of sensibilities or feelings like, ‘Look, these are young people who are going to be future leaders and they have their own way of thinking’. Let us go down to that way of thinking and talk to them on that level. I think the police should learn how to deal with students.”

He added that the police should use minimum force.