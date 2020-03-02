Delhi Violence: Opposition MPs Protest Against Central Govt
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
MPs of Opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party held separate protests near the Gandhi statue outside the Parliament over violent clashes in northeast Delhi, on Monday, 2 March.
Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Shashi Tharoor and others held placards and shouted slogans, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following violent clashes in the national capital.
Trinamool MPs Mohua Mitra, Sukhendu Shekhar Rai and other protested in front of the Gandhi statue by covering their eyes with black bands and holding a finger on their lips.
Loading...
Aam Aadmi Party MPs also staged a separate dharna, parading placards and shouting slogans, demanding answers from the government on the Delhi violence.
Both Houses were adjourned shortly after the Parliament opened for the second half of the Budget Session.
Opposition MPs gave notice in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Delhi violence.