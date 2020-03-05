Delhi Violence: Is No One Responsible for the Death of 47 People?

In 2008, there was a terrorist attack in Mumbai. Then Home Minister Shivraj Patil was busy changing clothes and travelling, resulting in a massive uproar. Patil drew so much flak for it because of the wide media coverage that he had to resign.

In 2013, communal riots took place in Muzaffarnagar. The SSP was suspended there. From UP’s CM Akhilesh Yadav to then PM Manmohan Singh, all leaders visited the victims.

In February 2020, at least 47 people lost their lives in the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi. And yet, despite the death, accountability has not been fixed.