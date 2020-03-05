Delhi Violence: Is No One Responsible for the Death of 47 People?
In 2008, there was a terrorist attack in Mumbai. Then Home Minister Shivraj Patil was busy changing clothes and travelling, resulting in a massive uproar. Patil drew so much flak for it because of the wide media coverage that he had to resign.
In 2013, communal riots took place in Muzaffarnagar. The SSP was suspended there. From UP’s CM Akhilesh Yadav to then PM Manmohan Singh, all leaders visited the victims.
In February 2020, at least 47 people lost their lives in the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi. And yet, despite the death, accountability has not been fixed.
And so we ask: Janab aise kaise?
Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for ensuring safety in the capital city. But far from it, Delhi reeled under mob violence for three days.
Homes and shops was set on fire. It's been over a week since the violence ceased but forget visiting the victims, the home minister has not uttered even a single word!
What was the government’s intelligence agency doing? Were they not aware of the violence? How were so many people armed with guns? Where was the police and what was it doing?
DCPs, SHOs of these areas – all failed! Rioters took over the streets and the police watched. Why have incompetent officials not been suspended?
In speeches ahead of elections, big statements about teaching Pakistan and China a lesson were made. All promises of security in the capital have proven to be hollow.
The country’s capital gets ripped apart and you are neither able to stop the violence nor initiate an investigation.
Police Accused of Failing to Curb Violence
Police is also being accused of participating in violence in some places. Footage surfaced in which the police can purportedly be seen breaking CCTV cameras. Another video purportedly shows the police forcing the injured victims lying on the floor to sing the national anthem.
One more video allegedly shows rioters collecting stones in the presence of the police. Another accusation that came to light was people made frantic calls on 100 to seek police's help but to no avail.
So the question is, are these allegations being investigated? Will any action be taken against the cops visible in the videos which can make you lose all your faith in Delhi Police? Would any investigation take place against the police officer who was standing next to BJP’s Kapil Mishra when he was giving threats?
People have suffered losses worth crores in the violence. Several children have been orphaned. The sole earner of many families died. Now they are facing difficulties in getting compensation as well.
What will happen to the education of those children who lost their parents? What will happen to the parents who lost their children? Will they be pushed into poverty?
Violence erupted in the country’s biggest state, UP, in December 2019. Over 20 people died. Since then let alone them getting compensation,not one minister has even visited the victims. During the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests CM Adityanath said 'If someone is coming to die then how will they stay alive?'
Does this imply that those 20 people came to die?
There many such questions that need to be answered. And so, we ask: Janab Aise Kaise?
