‘Shame!’: Hundreds Throng Delhi Police HQ Over Jamia Violence
Hundreds of students reached the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO late Sunday, 15 December night to take part in an “emergency” protest against the police action at Jamia Millia University following violence in the national capital during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act.
The protesters raised anti-police slogans and demanded action against officials who entered the university. Students from Jamia, Ambedkar University and others joined the protest called by the JNU Students' Union.
“They barged into our university and thrashed students. This has happened in India, that the police has barged into a university, resorted to firing and thrashed the students badly. They thrashed the students inside the mosque as well. They hit the Imam of the mosque and the guards as well,” a protester told The Quint.
“The girls were also beaten by cops. Who will look after our safety if they thrash us in colleges? Will they enter our homes in future as well?” he said.
“If this is what’s happening to the students, what else is left to happen in this country? I am wondering about the people still sitting at home, till when are they going to sit at home? What more are they waiting for to happen? Now the only Act left to be made is an Act to shoot people,” said another angry protester.
“They (the government) are the problem, not us. If the Buddhists, Jains think that they will be taken care of, they won’t be,” he added.
At least 60 people, including students, policemen and firemen were injured in the violence, according to PTI.
Protesters blocked all roads leading to the police headquarters. Barricades were put up as the mass of protesters swelled. CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat also reached the spot and condemned the police action.
“The problem is that they are asking us for proof (of our citizenship). It’s not that we don’t have proof. But the ones, who are asking us for proof, I’d like for them to take a stroll at India Gate and read the names engraved on it once,” another protester told The Quint.
‘Looking For my Batchmate Detained By the Police’
A protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University student told PTI, “We have come here to support the protesting students who have been attacked by the police. We want the police to leave the campus as soon as possible”.
“My batchmate Utkarsh Roshan has been detained by Delhi Police for no reason. We have no idea where he is. We have been calling him since evening but not getting any response from his side. Several students have been stuck inside library and reading room. They are scared and hiding inside,” said Bhumika Saraswati, MA Convergent student at Jamia Millia Islamia.
She claimed that after entering the varsity campus, Delhi Police detained students who were not even involved in the violence.
Another student said that the protestors have been mobilised through a message to come out in support of the students of Jamia, who have alleged high-handedness against the police.
“More than 70 students have been admitted to Holy Family hospital. Police locked our washroom and several students, who are injured inside the campus and are scared of coming out of the premises. I have come here to protest against CAA, NRC and what has happened in Jamia,” Srijan Chawla, MA Mass Communication student at Jamia told PTI.
‘Police Had the Blessings of Amit Shah’: Brinda Karat
Brinda Karat alleged that the entry of police in the university had the blessings of Home Minister Amit Shah.
“Where is the police commissioner? Where is Amit Shah, obviously he has given permission to the police to enter the campus,” she alleged.
Earlier in the day, protestors torched several vehicles near Jamia university and clashed with the police. Later, police entered the varsity campus to ‘nab outsiders,’ who, the police claim, were hiding inside the campus.
Commuters faced a harrowing time as traffic was thrown out of gear for several hours in the areas gripped by tension after the clash and Delhi Metro shut 13 stations.
Soon after the violence, Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan claimed that Delhi Police entered the campus forcibly without any permission and beat up staff members and students who were forced to leave the campus.
(With inputs from PTI)
