‘Shame!’: Hundreds Throng Delhi Police HQ Over Jamia Violence

Hundreds of students reached the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO late Sunday, 15 December night to take part in an “emergency” protest against the police action at Jamia Millia University following violence in the national capital during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act.

The protesters raised anti-police slogans and demanded action against officials who entered the university. Students from Jamia, Ambedkar University and others joined the protest called by the JNU Students' Union.