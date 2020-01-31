Delhi Chaat Centre | Students Talk Padhai, Protests and Politics

Delhi Chaat Centre | Students Talk Padhai, Protests and Politics

Eshwar Gole

With the Delhi Assembly elections are just around the corner, student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, police action on Jamia university and the JNU incident have been making headlines.

The Delhi University, that comprises of many prestigious colleges, is known to be a hub of student politics, along with Central Universities like JNU, Jamia and IIT-D.

Ahead of the elections, The Quint speaks to a few students of Delhi, who talk padhai, protests and politics . Join ‘Delhi Chaat Centre,’ live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter with your views.

